× Accidental Death at Monroe County Hotel

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The death of a man at a hotel in the Poconos has been ruled an accident.

Investigators believe the 29-year-old man from New York was staying on the sixth floor and fell from the balcony at Camelback Lodge near Tannersville around 7 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Monroe County.