A Sense of Normalcy Returning to Wilkes-Barre Township Following Tornado

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The aftermath is still startling. Some have said Wilkes-Barre Township will never be the same following Wednesday night's EF-2 tornado that caused an estimated $18 million in damage to businesses in the area.

But there's a sense of hope that things are slowly beginning to turn around.

"We are now back open to the public," Lowe's store manager, Marty Anstett said on Friday afternoon.

Despite being only yards away from the tornado's devastation at Arena Hub Plaza, Lowe's suffered just minimal damage.

The store manager is happy to get back to serving the people of Luzerne County.

"Means a lot to be a partner with the community," Anstett said. "We're not just a store, we're trying to help people out where they live and to get them back on their feet is why we're here."

Dunkin Donuts also wanted to play a role in lifting up the spirits of emergency responders and workers, who have been after it around the clock cleaning up the damage.

Dunkin drove a mobile kitchen down to Wilkes-Barre Township and offered up free coffee and doughnuts.

"Yesterday, I got a phone call from the local franchisee for Dunkin Donuts," Bill Goldsworthy of the American Red Cross said. "He said 'Hey, could you guys use our services? We've got this truck.' He said there's only one in the region. It's going to take time, it's up in Connecticut. Volunteers and emergency personnel are always looking for coffee."

Days after that tornado passed through the Wilkes-Barre area, people are still walking up and down Mundy Street to get an up-close look at the wreckage.

"It's a lot different than when you see it on TV," Harold Wargo of Dallas said. "Seeing it this morning, you could see the roofs blown off, but there's a lot more you can see a lot more damage as you walk up and down the road here."

All of Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township reopened just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday.