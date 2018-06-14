Surveying the Storm Damage in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUST IN: @WNEP’s SKYCAM 16 over the apparent tornado damage near Wilkes-Barre, PA. The National Weather Service is expected here later today to determine if it was officially a tornado that caused all of this damage. @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/11qRMuL70x — Ryan Leckey (@RyanLeckey) June 14, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa -- A possible tornado ripped through Wilkes-Barre Township Thursday night, according to officials.

It happened right near the Arena Hub Plaza.

Luckily, emergency crews say only six people suffered bumps and bruises. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

There is lots of damage to several buildings though.

The National Weather Service is expected later on Thursday to determine if it was officially a tornado that caused all of this damage.

The Wyoming Valley Mall is closed on Thursday, June 14.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.