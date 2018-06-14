WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Storm Damage in Luzerne County

Surveying the Storm Damage in Luzerne County

Posted 7:32 am, June 14, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa -- A possible tornado ripped through Wilkes-Barre Township Thursday night, according to officials.

It happened right near the Arena Hub Plaza.

Luckily, emergency crews say only six people suffered bumps and bruises. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

There is lots of damage to several buildings though.

The National Weather Service is expected later on Thursday to determine if it was officially a tornado that caused all of this damage.

The Wyoming Valley Mall is closed on Thursday, June 14.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

