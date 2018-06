× Restaurant Temporarily Closed Due to Smoke Conditions in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A restaurant in Monroe County is temporarily closed after smoke conditions in the building.

Crews on scene told Newswatch 16 the Perkins restaurant on West Main Street in Stroudsburg is closed after a smoke condition in the building.

Fire crews from Marshalls Creek responded to the call.

The restaurant is expected to reopen sometime soon in Monroe County.