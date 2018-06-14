× Police Searching for Vehicle Thief in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Police in Union County are searching for a man they believe stole a car outside of a pizza place in Lewisburg.

According to police, the man stole a car from outside of House of Pizza around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The owner of the car was inside the restaurant and tried to come out and stop the thief but he drove away after striking the owner of the car.

Police say the suspect is 6’2″, in his late 20s with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Valley Regional Police.