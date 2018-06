Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Brodheadsville.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Weir Lake Road and Doney Road in Chestnuthill Township just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Both roads were closed as investigators reconstructed the scene.

The coroner says what led to the crash and the victim's identity will be released at a later time.