Whiskey Covers Interstate After Big Rigs Crash in Arkansas

Posted 4:27 pm, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:26PM, June 14, 2018

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down an interstate in central Arkansas, leaving the roadway covered in Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Thursday morning.

The crash happen on Interstate 40 west between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reports.

The Department of  Transportation tweeted a photo of the crash, showing bottles of the syrupy booze scattered across the highway.

It’s not the first crash that’s left an Arkansas roadway covered in food or drinks. In August of 2017, three separate crashes left spaghetti sauce, bourbon and frozen pizzas strewn across the asphalt.

