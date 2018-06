× Fire Destroys Apartment in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A fire along Main Street in Stroudsburg left an apartment destroyed.

Officials say the flames sparked in a third floor apartment at 572 Main Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Everyone got out of the building safely but crews say the apartment was destroyed.

No word on the condition of the second floor apartment or the vacant first floor, which used to be home to Gail’s Eatery, in Monroe County.