Does It Really Work: Arctic Air

Posted 8:04 pm, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:03PM, June 14, 2018

Arctic Air is a personal space air cooler. The maker claims it works on the power of water evaporation, taking in hot and dry air and making it cool and moist. It humidifies and purifies the air around you for maximum comfort. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s