Does It Really Work: Arctic Air

Arctic Air is a personal space air cooler. The maker claims it works on the power of water evaporation, taking in hot and dry air and making it cool and moist. It humidifies and purifies the air around you for maximum comfort. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
