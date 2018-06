× Crash Slows Traffic on Intestate 81 South in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has traffic tied up on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, the wreck happened near the Pittston/Dupont exit (175) before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crash on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 175.5. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) June 14, 2018

There is no word on what led to the wreck, any injuries, or how long traffic will be tied up.

