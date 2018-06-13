Williams Valley softball

Posted 6:16 pm, June 13, 2018, by

Williams Valley beat West Greene for the Class 'A' softball Title in 206, blew a 7-0 and lost to the same team 9-8 last season and will, once again, play West Greene for another Championship.  Guess it's the best two out of three.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s