Some fathers bring new meaning to the phrase "Dear old dad." Joe Snedeker asked folks at Lowe's in Dickson City if they know who some of the oldest fathers are.
Wham Cam: Oldest Fathers?
-
Wham Cam: Noreen Clark?
-
Wham Cam: Animal That Kills the Most Amount of People?
-
Wham Cam: How Much the Average Person Sweats Per Day?
-
Wham Cam: Mayflies?
-
Wham Cam: A Walk Around The Earth?
-
-
Wham Cam: Hops?
-
Wham Cam: Farthest Away From Earth a Human Has Ever Been?
-
Wham Cam: Robins a Sign of Spring?
-
Wham Cam: Six Feet Under?
-
Wham Cam: Female Leprechauns?
-
-
Wham Cam: Why Volcanoes Are Erupting Now in Hawaii?
-
Wham Cam: Baseball Managers Wear Uniforms?
-
Wham Cam: 24 Hours in a Day?