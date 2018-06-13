Using Metal Detectors to Help Campers with Brain Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids with brain injuries spent the morning using metal detectors to find treasure at a summer camp in Columbia County. Organizers say this was done to give kids a sense of reward.

Metal detector in hand, the beeps were plentiful as Christian Davis searched for buried treasure. That's how he and other campers who suffered head injuries spent Wednesday morning near Bloomsburg.

"I got to keep some coins," Christian said.

Cloudy skies couldn't keep the smiles away as about 20 campers searched the field during this Camp Cranium event.

The Susquehanna Valley Metal Detecting Club showed kids the best way to find things not easy to spot.

"It does give them a sense of reward to find something that was lost or buried and it is fun to see the expression on their face when they find something buried in the ground," said club member Dan Brodeur.

"It was fun. I got to detect some coins," said Ralph Davis. "It was fun."

Camp Cranium is for kids with brain injuries from ages 6 to 18. Kids come from all over the country to have fun.

Ralph Davis suffered a brain injury in 2007 and has been coming here ever since. This is his last year at Camp Cranium because in the fall he will be going to class at Penn State Scranton.

"Camping, rock climbing, there's so many things I can't think of, like going to the pool," he said.

Campers come from near and far but they'll always have fond memories of time spent at this summer camp.