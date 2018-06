Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Big birthday wishes are in order for a woman in Lackawanna County.

Angelina Fotino is celebrating her 104th birthday!

Friends and family helped her celebrate Tuesday at Creekside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carbondale.

Fotino spent years working at a garment factory.

She doesn't know what her secret is to a long life. She just worked hard.