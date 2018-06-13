South Abington Chief Honored for 45 Years of Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- South Abington Police Chief Robert Gerrity has been a cop in Lackawanna County for more than 45 years he was recognized for his service Wednesday morning.

Most of the South Abington force waited outside the Lackawanna County Government Center on South Adams avenue because the ceremony was a surprise.

County commissioners then recognized Chief Gerrity for his five years as an officer in Archbald and 40 years with South Abington, more than half as chief.

"I have the same zeal now as I am 40-something years into it as my first week on the job when I first put on the uniform. I really do," Chief Gerrity said. "I love my job. I love what I do, and I think when somebody has that mindset, you don't look at it as going to work."

@WNEP South Abington Police Chief Robert Gerrity honored for 45 years in law enforcement in Lackawanna County pic.twitter.com/i0uDH6JdUz — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) June 13, 2018

The Clarks Summit Police Department covered South Abington Township so Chief Gerrity's department could attend the ceremony in downtown Scranton.