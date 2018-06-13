Arena Hub Shopping Plaza Heavily Damaged After Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Strong storms pounded the area Wednesday night. One of the areas hit hard was a shopping plaza in Luzerne County.

There are reports of several building collapses in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

This comes following a tornado warning that was issued in the area.

BREAKING: Some store fronts at the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township were shattered from tonight’s storm. Here’s a look at Eddie Bauer outlet and Barnes and Noble. It smells of gas here. Car parts are all over the parking lot. Power is out. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/5xF7weDrmG — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) June 14, 2018

Ton of emergency personnel at the Arena Hub Shopping Plaza after violent storm leaves debris and damage. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/jKidTMgohY — Peggy Lee (@peggyleewnep) June 14, 2018

Police have blocked off roads and are asking drivers to avoid the area of Mundy Street and the Wyoming Valley Mall.

