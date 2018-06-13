LIVE COVERAGE: TORNADO WARNINGS ISSUED

Arena Hub Shopping Plaza Heavily Damaged After Storm

Posted 11:02 pm, June 13, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:01PM, June 13, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Strong storms pounded the area Wednesday night. One of the areas hit hard was a shopping plaza in Luzerne County.

There are reports of several building collapses in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

This comes following a tornado warning that was issued in the area.

Police have blocked off roads and are asking drivers to avoid the area of Mundy Street and the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Newswatch 16 has crews at the scene. Check back for updates.

