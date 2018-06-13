Several Local Youth Tennis Players Earn Titles At Little Mo State Qualifier In Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tim Haus has 27 years of level one tennis coaching experience with beginning juniors to the pros, and the Birchwood tennis and fitness center in Lackawanna County is home to the next wave of youth talent.

"We'll this is a very special group. And it's been a special group for a long time. These kids have been playing together for a while. It's actually a large class of kids that under 12 years old that are exceptional and are improving and climbing the ranks in the middle states rankings as well," said Tim.

9-year-old Tristan Vivona from Waymart won the 10 and under state qualifier.

"How much do you like tennis? It's my favorite sport. I like it because of the competition and everything that comes with it and knowing that you can always improve," said Tristan.

Dylan Jones from Dallas took the 9 and under title while younger brother Luke won the 8 and under. Both boys enjoy the sport and coach Haus.

"We'll I like mayhem because he feeds weird feeds and you never know what feed he is going to feed," said Dylan

Out of the eight kids that coach Haus has here at practice today four of them we're state champs at the Little Mo state qualifier in Philadelphia a few weeks ago. The two girls we're runner-up. All six of them will go to regionals in NYC coming up in August.

"When school lets out they can practice a lot more. Some of these kids will probably play between four and six hours a day-tournaments on the weekends. Some of them will be going to tennis camps around the country. Hopefully in a couple of years we will see some of these kids at the nationals," again said Tim.

"When you we're there how much fun was it? It was a lot of fun. I love the competition that he puts on. It's so much fun," said Ilana.

Cara Evans from Springville joins Rosenthal at regionals along with Kyle Chesman from Dallas. It's two months of training ahead for these kids.

"You really have to love to play. You have to work on your game. Your technique has to be very good, but you really need to have fun and enjoy it and be a great competitor," added Tim.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.