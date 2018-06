SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rig wreck has a section of Interstate 80 closed in Columbia County.

The truck rolled on its side and is blocking both lanes of I-80 eastbound near the Buckhorn exit (232).

There is no word from PennDOT on what led to the crash or how long the highway will be blocked.

Crews said the driver was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

See real-time road conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.