SCRANTON, Pa. — Power problems have several businesses in Scranton in the dark.

The outage is along Meadow Avenue between River Street and Moosic Street affecting a number of businesses including Gerrity’s and Dollar Tree.

PPL’s website indicates the outage is related to a blown fuse or tripped breaker and power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

