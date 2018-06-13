× People in the Poconos Weigh In on Summit

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Charles Hamberger is a member of the American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono. Back in the 1960s, he served in the Army in South Korea.

Charlie admits after a lot of back and forth, he was surprised the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went through.

“I am extremely surprised it went so quick and so well. I am not quite sure how this came about but I am glad to see this happen because it is long overdue,” said Hamberger.

President Trump has been calling the meeting a big success and says North Korea has made a denuclearization promise.

People in the Poconos say while they don’t know what was discussed behind closed doors, this is a step in the right direction.

“I think (the president is) getting a lot of backlash right now saying that it’s just a piece of paper, it’s not a big deal but I think even take away from the piece of paper and what it says in there, the meeting in general and significance of that has an importance,” said Jack Plimpton, Stroudsburg.

One big issue that was discussed between both leaders was bringing the remains from American soldiers that are still in North Korea back home.

“I think that is fantastic. The teams that they are going to put together to bring over there to look for those remains if they cooperate with us and help us in this, they are not going far into that country because we never got that far over there. They got just over the river,” said Hamberger.

Others we spoke to in the Poconos say while they understand change won’t happen overnight, they are eager to see what happens next.