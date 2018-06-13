× Mahanoy Area Elementary Band Needs Donations of Musical Instruments

MAHANOY CITY — Mahanoy Area Elementary School’s band is looking for donations of musical instruments for the new school year.

Playing the saxophone is more than just a hobby for Mahanoy Area student Amaris Means.

“It’s a stress reliever,” Means said. “When I’m mad at everybody else, I can come blow my anger into this.”

She has been playing the saxophone with the Mahanoy Area Elementary School band for the last two years.

“It’s kind of like funky and cool and it can play a lot of different thing,” Means said. “It can play classical, but at the same time, it can also be like super rockstar.

Her school wants to give more students a chance to play. This summer, her band director Jaime Bishop is asking for donations of musical instruments. Bishop said the band program has nearly doubled every year.

“I think the kids are just enjoying what they’re doing and I think it gives them a hope,” Music gives hope and it gives us a chance to express ourselves in a way we can’t always do.”

The band program now has 90 students, but not enough instruments for every child. The district hopes donations of new or used instruments will help more kids be able to play.

“That’s a building thing,” Bishop said. “For young people, it builds character. It builds confidence, and again a chance to be involved in a positive way.”

The district is looking for clarinets, trumpets, flutes, and saxophones. If you would like to donate instruments to the band program you can do so by contacting Mr. Bishop at the elementary school at 570-773-3443 extension 4801.