Joe Mauer makes a rehab stint at PNC Field

Posted 6:42 pm, June 13, 2018, by

Minnesota Twins 1B, and six time All Star Catcher, Joe Mauer made a quick 3 game rehab stint at PNC Field as a member of the Rochester Red Wings.  The affable 2009 American League MVP talked about working his way back to the Majors, the season ending injury to fellow All Star Miguel Cabrera, and his place in Twin Cities baseball tradition.

