Jeff Sessions Coming to Scranton to Talk Immigration, Law Enforcement

SCRANTON, Pa. — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Scranton.

Sessions is scheduled to speak at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall on Friday, June 15, at 11:15 a.m.

The attorney general is expected to talk about immigration and law enforcement actions.

