Jeff Sessions Coming to Scranton to Talk Immigration, Law Enforcement

Posted 9:27 am, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24AM, June 13, 2018

TYSONS, VA - JUNE 11: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's Executive Officer for Immigration Review (EOIR) Annual Legal Training Program June 11, 2018 at the Sheraton Tysons Hotel in Tysons, Virginia. Sessions spoke on his intention to limit reasons for people to claim asylum in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SCRANTON, Pa. — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Scranton.

Sessions is scheduled to speak at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall on Friday, June 15, at 11:15 a.m.

The attorney general is expected to talk about immigration and law enforcement actions.

Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it becomes available.

1 Comment