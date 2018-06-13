LIVE COVERAGE: TORNADO WARNINGS ISSUED

Homes Wrecked After Strong Storms Move Through Bradford County

Posted 11:14 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13PM, June 13, 2018

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Strong storms moved through our area Wednesday evening.

One of the hardest hit areas was Franklin Township in Bradford County in the area of Routes 414 and 515.

Viewers sent in photos of homes that were heavily damaged. Some even had roofs blown off.

There was a tornado warning issued at the time. At this point there is no confirmation whether or not a tornado caused the damage.

Viewer Miranda O’Connor sent video of what appears to be a funnel cloud.

