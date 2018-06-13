× Fun on the Farm: $1 Summer Camp

Here’s something you don’t hear about every day, cool summer camp activities and workshops for kids for $1.00.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the fun, educational events Wednesday morning in the Catawissa area.

The events all tie into Rohrbach’s Farm Market’s $1.00 Tuesday Workshops. They are geared toward ages three to 10 years old.

Activities range from art camps to strawberry picking to archeology camps.

The workshops run every Tuesday in the summer at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rohrbach’s Farm Market can be found at 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa, PA 17820

The phone number 570-356-7654.

For more specifics on the activities planned over the next few months, the recipe featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning on Wednesday, or general information about the farm, click here.

To connect to Rohrbach’s Farm Market’s Facebook page, head here.