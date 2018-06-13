Former Bloomsburg Mayor Pleads No Contest to Soliciting Prostitution

Eric Bower

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The former mayor of Bloomsburg has pleaded no contest to charges of patronizing prostitutes.

Eric Bower of Bloomsburg was sentenced to one year of probation.

Bower resigned as mayor and town constable after the charges came out earlier this year.

Investigators said Bower was charged in April after soliciting sex from a state police confidential informant.

The no contest plea means Bower does not admit guilt but can be sentenced for the crimes.

