Bridge Beams Draw Onlookers

COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It took a team of drivers to deliver 60,000-pound beams to a bridge replacement project site just outside of Lock Haven.

Drivers had to maneuver trucks around some tight turns to make it to this PennDOT bridge replacement project. Five large beams were delivered to a bridge replacement project on Farrandsville Road over Lick Run.

It took two cranes to put each beam in place.

Having beams this big come through their community isn't a normal thing for folks in this community near Lock Haven. That's why a few people came out to see it.

"We've never had this construction. The guy says I bet you don't get this much excitement out here and I said, 'No, not really,'" said Donna Dougherty, who lives nearby.

Dougherty came to the construction site to take pictures.

"It was an old grate bridge. It was very thick, so even when you had sneakers on, it would hurt your feet," she said.

According to PennDOT, the 52-foot bridge dates back to the 1930s and was first built as a railroad bridge.

"I believe in '72 the roadway bridge was washed out so they retrofitted the railroad bridge and turned that into traffic use," said Jon Guizar of Nestlerode Contracting.

Workers expect this $1.1 million bridge replacement to be quite an upgrade for Dougherty and other drivers.

PennDOT expects the new two-lane bridge over Lick Run will be open by the end of August.