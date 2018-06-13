Big Sendoff for Holy Redeemer Girls Softball Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Holy Redeemer girls softball team received a big sendoff in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon as they prepare to play for a state title.

Family and friends gathered outside the high school in Wilkes-Barre to see the softball team off.

The team is set to play for a third state title in four years in State College on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Royals defeated North Schuylkill to advance to the state title game.

Players say they're confident heading into the big game.

"I'm really confident. We have a lot of talent and I think we're going to win," said Samantha Rajza, senior short stop.

The Holy Redeemer girls softball team will play at Penn State University Thursday at 1:30 p.m.