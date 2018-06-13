Ambulace Hijacker Sent to State Prison

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been sentenced to state prison for stealing an ambulance in Montour County while the emergency crew was still inside.

Adam Zaharick was sentenced to one to four years in prison on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty but mentally ill last month to robbery and other charges.

Police say Zaharick was a patient at Geisinger Medical Center last October when he took off in an ambulance.

Two crew members were in the back at the time. They were able to jump out.

Zaharick crashed outside of a CVS in Montour County a few minutes later and tried to steal pills from the pharmacy.

