World War II Bomber Lands at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

WILKES-BARRE SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — A World War II-era bomber named “Fifi” landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport on Tuesday morning. It’s one of the last of its kind.

World War II bombers just like Fifi were used to bring an end to the fighting with Japan.

For World War II veterans like John Lubek, seeing the B-29 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport takes him back to his service in Hawaii.

“I had quite a lot of friends there too! Most of them are probably gone, I guess, when you hit the 90s like me,” Lubek said.

Fifi will be at the airport for the next five days for anyone who wants to see history.

Veterans said when they saw these bombers during World War II, they knew help was on its way.

“The greatest generation — these planes were their saviors,” Marine veteran Dave Eisele said.

Not only can you take a look inside the aircraft, you can also take it for a ride.

“There are only two in the world that are flying. It’s special to us because we can bring this aircraft out to the public at tourist stops all over the U.S.,” Fifi aircraft commander Allen Benzing said.

“It’s amazing over 70 years old in they’re still in the skies today. That goes to show what an industrial machine can do,” Eisele said.

You can see Fifi for yourself at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport between now and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.