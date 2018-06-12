Video Captures Deer Frolicking Through Washington D.C. Metro Station, Startling Passengers

ARLINGTON, Va. — Oh, Deer! Some Washington, D.C. area commuters got a quite a surprise when a deer found its way onto a Metro train platform.

Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today — this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER #ALLCAPS #WMATA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe — Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018

In surveillance video posted to Twitter by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Tuesday morning, you can see a few close calls as the deer dodged oncoming trains in the Crystal City Station in Arlington, Virginia.

The deer crosses the tracks several times and runs along the platform, startling at least two passengers (whose reactions are priceless) before safely exiting the station, according to the Metro tweet.

This wasn’t the only excitement in Washington, D.C. today as the city holds its victory parade for Stanley Cup-champion Washington Capitals.

