PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Who fired a BB gun at a state police vehicle in Pike County?

Troopers say someone shot out the window of a state police van either Sunday or Monday at a rest area on Interstate 84 west near Lake Wallenpaupack.

State police in Pike County are looking for tips as they try to catch the vandal.