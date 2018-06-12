LIVE NOW: Pres. Trump Holding News Conference on Summit with North Korea

Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Road in Schuylkill County

Posted 5:47 am, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46AM, June 12, 2018

Courtesy: Firewire Schuylkill County - the original Facebook page.

BLYTHE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer crash could cause problems for drivers in Schuylkill County Tuesday morning.

A big rig ended up on its side on Route 61 south between Frackville and Saint Clair.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police say the road is closed and drivers will have to find another way around that part of Schuylkill County.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

