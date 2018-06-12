This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Meet the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner

Posted 11:03 am, June 12, 2018

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Hall's Marine of Muncy to meet the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner.  Then it's off to the Susquehanna River for a boating lesson and some fishing with Casey Magargle of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company.  We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway, all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

