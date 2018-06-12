Pitcher Skips Team Celebration to Console Lifelong Friend in Act of True Sportsmanship

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A true act of sportsmanship at a high school baseball game in Minnesota.

After striking out his friend on the opposing team to end the game, pitcher Ty Koehn chose consolation over celebration.

Koehn gave Jack Kocon a long hug and walked him back toward his dugout before joining his team-mates to celebrate the sectional win.

Koehn and Kocon played Little League together before going to different high schools north of Minneapolis, but they remain close friends.

The pitcher said he wanted the batter to know their friendship is more important than the outcome of a game.

Koehn and his mounds view team will play Thursday in the state quarter finals.

 

