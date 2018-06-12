‘Paving for Pizza:’ Here’s How to Nominate Your Community for Domino’s New Program to Fix Roads

Drivers around in our area might be interested in Domino’s newest project.

The pizza chain wants to pave streets in the United States.

The company aims to help smooth the ride home for deliveries by making repairs in certain towns.

The video below shows the effects a bumpy road has on pizza.

Domino’s will fill cracks, bumps, and potholes to save their pizza.

To nominate your community for the pizza chain pothole patching, click here.

