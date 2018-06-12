Montoursville's baseball season ended with a 7-2 loss to Lancaster Catholic in the 'AAA' State semifinals. A fine season for the Warriors, who return a solid core next season.
Montoursville baseball season over
-
Montoursville vs Lancaster Catholic baseball
-
Mid Valley vs Lancaster Catholic baseball
-
Coach Eck Leads Montoursville Baseball Past Loyalsock
-
University of Scranton Hosts Landmark Conference Baseball
-
Montoursville vs Lakeland baseball
-
-
Montoursville vs Oley Valley baseball
-
Montoursville vs Loyalsock HS baseball
-
Blue Mountain vs Marian Catholic baseball
-
Blue Mountain vs Schuylkill Haven baseball
-
Lackawanna College baseball
-
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
Williamsport Beats Hazleton Area 4-3 to Win Subregional Title
-
Scranton Prep Girls Fall to Lancaster Catholic in State Quarterfinals