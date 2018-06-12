Man Cited for Shooting Deer That Had Been Hit by Car

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A retired state trooper has been cited in Wayne County for shooting a deer that had been hit by a car.
Police say Paul Semler of Honesdale shot the deer along Route 6 last week to put it out of its misery.
According to court papers, firing a gun in the borough of Honesdale is in violation of a borough ordinance. Semler was cited and will have to pay a fine.
Back in 2015, Semler's gun went off inside Western Wayne High School while he was a school resource officer. No charges were filed in that case.
41.576823 -75.258820
1 Comment
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
What an inconsiderate group to fine anyone for a humane and safe act by using a law made for the boobs that would just fire a gun without regard for safety . Lets hope a judge would throw this out since of all things the first case was negligence and this is just doing what was necessary .