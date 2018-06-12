Man Cited for Shooting Deer That Had Been Hit by Car

Posted 5:25 pm, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 04:34PM, June 12, 2018

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A retired state trooper has been cited in Wayne County for shooting a deer that had been hit by a car.

Police say Paul Semler of Honesdale shot the deer along Route 6 last week to put it out of its misery.

According to court papers, firing a gun in the borough of Honesdale is in violation of a borough ordinance. Semler was cited and will have to pay a fine.

Back in 2015, Semler's gun went off inside Western Wayne High School while he was a school resource officer. No charges were filed in that case.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)

    What an inconsiderate group to fine anyone for a humane and safe act by using a law made for the boobs that would just fire a gun without regard for safety . Lets hope a judge would throw this out since of all things the first case was negligence and this is just doing what was necessary .

    Reply Report comment