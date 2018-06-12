Man Cited for Shooting Deer That Had Been Hit by Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A retired state trooper has been cited in Wayne County for shooting a deer that had been hit by a car.

Police say Paul Semler of Honesdale shot the deer along Route 6 last week to put it out of its misery.

According to court papers, firing a gun in the borough of Honesdale is in violation of a borough ordinance. Semler was cited and will have to pay a fine.

Back in 2015, Semler's gun went off inside Western Wayne High School while he was a school resource officer. No charges were filed in that case.