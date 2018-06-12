Fire Damages Apartment Building in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment building is under investigation in Lackawanna County.

A neighbor says he noticed smoke coming from the place on Route 307 in Covington Township around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

All seven people who live there made it out okay. Only two of them need to find a new place to stay.

Officials say the flames sparked on the outside of the building near Daleville.

A state police fire marshal is looking into how that fire got its start Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.