Enthusiastic About Domino’s Paving for Pizza in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Could pizza be a fix for potholes? Drivers complain all the time about the potholes around here, but now one pizza company is trying to fix that.

Domino's Pizza is paving potholes for the sake of good pizza. If you see a pothole anywhere, you can call it in and they might fix it.

"There's been plenty of times I ordered (pizza) and the cheese was stuck right on top of the box and probably because of the potholes," said Eileen Havard of Wilkes-Barre.

Now Domino's is doing something about it. They're asking customers to nominate any road near you that has particularly pesky road craters and they'll come and fix it.

"It blew me away. I was like yes, somebody is standing up for the little guy," said Henry Mack of Nanticoke.

So what roads would people in Luzerne County choose?

"Main Street in Nanticoke."

"All of Wilkes-Barre."

"Wilkes-Barre: the prison over there, the back road back over there. Oh my God, is that full of potholes."

"Franklin Street in Plymouth."

Domino's says it's going to be paving these potholes by sending a check to whoever needs it. We checked in with city leaders in Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, and Luzerne County. They said they'd all take it.

As far as state-owned roads go, PennDOT hasn't made up its mind just yet. They're still reviewing all of this before making a final decision about whether Domino's can pave its roads.

"At this point, nobody from Domino's has contacted us to let us know exactly what they're looking at or what they have in mind," said PennDOT official James May.

Click here if you have a road you'd like Domino's to pave.