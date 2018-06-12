× Determination By Volunteers Helps Open Millville Pool

A place to cool off in central Pennsylvania has something to be quite proud of this week.

Thanks to determined volunteers, who worked together to renovate Little Fishing Creek Area Swimming Pool and hire enough lifeguards, the pool in Millville is now open for the 2018 season.

The pool is located at 200 North Chestnut Street in Millville. Head here for hours and more details on the facility.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the place in Columbia County on Tuesday to highlight the renovations and the importance of this public pool in the community.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 the pool has seen its share of changes over the years including a renovation project that took place back in 2012.

Neighbors worried, that without a tune-up this season and enough lifeguards, the place might not open.

However, making sure Little Fishing Creek Area Swimming Pool opened this season was important to many in the community since nearby Bloomsburg Norris E. Rock Memorial Pool is not open this summer.

The place in Bloomsburg at the corner of East Fort McClure Boulevard and Catherine Street is undergoing renovations in the 2018 season.