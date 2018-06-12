× Cassidy Warner Teams Up With Yankees for Anti-Bullying Event in the Big Apple

SCRANTON, Pa. — A student involved in a bullying incident at her school is getting special treatment from some big-league stars.

A video Scranton fourth-grader Cassidy Warner posted on Facebook earlier this year about being bullied went viral.

Some entertainment and sports stars voiced their support for Cassidy, including the New York Yankees.

On Tuesday, Cassidy traveled to New York for an anti-bullying event with some of the Yankees star players.

Cassidy Warner of Scranton, whose bullying video went viral is being hosted by the New York Yankees today. First up: a kickball game at the site of the old Yankee stadium with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other members of the Yanks @WNEP pic.twitter.com/xutIEe3V9R — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) June 12, 2018

Cassidy Warner getting pitching lessons from four-time all star, Dellin Betances @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ZlNo5qhMqJ — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) June 12, 2018

Later on, she’ll throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium.