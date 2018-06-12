Cassidy Warner Teams Up With Yankees for Anti-Bullying Event in the Big Apple
SCRANTON, Pa. — A student involved in a bullying incident at her school is getting special treatment from some big-league stars.
A video Scranton fourth-grader Cassidy Warner posted on Facebook earlier this year about being bullied went viral.
Some entertainment and sports stars voiced their support for Cassidy, including the New York Yankees.
On Tuesday, Cassidy traveled to New York for an anti-bullying event with some of the Yankees star players.
Later on, she’ll throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium.