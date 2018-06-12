× Arrest in Murder-for-Hire Plot

MOSCOW, Pa. — Investigators have uncovered an alleged plot to kill a man, all because he was with another man’s estranged wife.

The alleged mastermind behind the plot is now behind bars.

This all came to a head Monday near Honesdale in Wayne County.

Court papers indicate a woman who was supposed to help kill the target of the plot helped detectives in their case against Robert Malpasse from Moscow.

A home on Keene Street in Moscow is where investigators say Robert Malpasse, 49, lived with Jennifer Proctor.

According to court papers, the two spied on Malpasse’s estranged wife Allison. That spying led to a plot to kill a man who was romantically involved with Malpasse’s wife. She lives in Wayne County.

“I just figured he’s got divorced or separated, has a new girlfriend. That’s what I thought,” said neighbor Frank Incavado.

Neighbors were unaware that Malpasse was arrested overnight and charged with solicitation to commit criminal homicide.

According to arrest papers, Proctor and Malpasse stalked his wife and her new boyfriend Matthew Gregory.

At one point, Malpasse is accused of giving Proctor a bag of powder to mix into Gregory’s drink, saying it was “enough to kill someone.”

Court papers say Proctor refused to use the powder but she did meet Gregory at a Dunkin Donuts in Carbondale, then arranged to have sex with him at a hotel down the street.

That also didn’t happen but was all part of an effort to break up the couple.

According to police, when Malpasse didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning at Roaring Brook Township, they went to his house to look for him. It turns out he was locked up, charged with solicitation to commit criminal homicide and supervisors have suspended him without pay.

“I don’t know, it’s unbelievable but I know a woman can put you over the end sometimes,” Incavado said.

“We knew there were some things going on with the couple but to find out this, very shocking,” said neighbor Jeff Berry.

Court papers say investigators recorded a call between Proctor and Malpasse and he confirmed or didn’t deny that he had a tracking device on his estranged wife’s vehicle and that he gave Proctor enough drugs to kill someone.

He’s locked up without bail.