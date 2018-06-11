Win Tickets to See ‘Casting Crowns’ at the Bloomsburg Fair

Posted 12:00 pm, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, June 11, 2018

Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets to see Casting Crowns live at the Bloomsburg Fair, Sunday, September 23!

One lucky winner will receive 4 admissions passes to the fair and 4 concert tickets to see Casting Crowns valued at over $200!

At the end of the contest period, we’ll randomly pick one lucky winner!

Click HERE to enter once per day!

For more information on Casting Crowns  CLICK HERE .

For more information on the 163rd annual Bloomsburg Fair CLICK HERE.

 

