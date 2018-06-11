Williams Valley vs Claysburg-Kimmel softball

Posted 7:11 pm, June 11, 2018, by

Williams Valley faced Claysburg-Kimmel in the Class 'A' softball semifinals.  Stevie Unger pitched the Lady Vikings to a 6-1 win

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s