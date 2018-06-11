× Wilkes-Barre Township Police Officers’ One Bite Donut Review Video Goes Viral

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — “One bite. Everyone knows the rules.”

For those who follow the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Departments Facebook page, you are already familiar with their often humorous posts.

One of their latest, a parody video of Barstool Sports’ one bite “Pizza Reviews,” with the officers reviewing Tastykake Donuts is no exception.

If you aren’t familiar with Barstool’s “Pizza Reviews,” the rules are simple. Take a bite of pizza and give a rating from 0 – 10.

Here’s a taste with host Dave Portnoy and special guest John Cena.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department’s version was created by Officer Mock and Officer Godlewski, posted to the department’s Facebook page Saturday, and followers have been eating it up ever since.

Officers Mock & Godlewski’s video has more than 3,000 views on Facebook and also captured the attention of ‘original’ one bite reviewer and host of Barstool Sports’ “Pizza Reviews,” Dave Portnoy.

Hard hitting news out of Wilkes barre Wilkes-Barre Township police officers post ‘One Bite’ video doughnut review: https://t.co/Kxial51IwV — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 11, 2018