Vehicle Damages Bank Drive-thru in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are checking out a bank building in Lackawanna County after a vehicle damaged part of the drive-thru.

Authorities said a vehicle struck part of the drive-thru overhang at the Honesdale National Bank branch on Chapman Lake Road in Scott Township around noon Monday.

The drive-thru is closed because some bricks were knocked loose.

The bank branch is open.