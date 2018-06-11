Valley View vs NW Lehigh

Posted 7:08 pm, June 11, 2018

 

Valley View and NW Lehigh played in the Class 'AAAA' baseball semifinals.   Dylan Howanitz had a big 2 run 3b, Dixon Black picked up the win as the Cougars advance to the Finals after their 7-3 victory.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

