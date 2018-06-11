× Summer Fun Destinations

With summer break underway or at least starting soon for most area students, helping kids beat boredom could be just a short drive away.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with travel professionals from AAA North Penn in Scranton on Monday to showcase some summer fun destinations.

Ryan spotlighted the segment from one of those summer hot spots, the Lahey Family Fun Park in the Scranton area.

Here are some other fun destinations for the summer:

Camelback Mountain Adventures - Tannersville, Pa.

Hours and operations for activities at Camelback Mountain Adventures may vary due to weather and operations, suggest you call ahead. Reservations suggested. Appropriate for children of all ages. There are zip lines, adventure courses, mountain rides, cross rope bridges, climb cargo nets.

The 11-acre water park has more than 16 attractions included in your one-price Hersheypark admission. It is now open through Labor Day weekend. Regular one-day ticket costs $44.95. New for 2018 is the Breakers Edge Water Coaster and Whitecap Racer. Visit the 11-acre, walk-through zoo adjacent to Hersheypark and learn about more than 200 animals from the five regions of North America. Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction tour is free and runs continuously during operating hours. The tour time is 30 Minutes.

A free and fun way to get outdoors and get some exercise with the family is here. BikeScranton is a free bike share program managed by the Lackawanna Heritage Valley. All BikeScranton bikes are sturdy and regularly maintained by local bicycle shops. The seats are adjustable. They provide locks with a key at no additional cost. Cyclists are strongly encouraged to wear helmets. If you need to borrow one, helmets are available at each share site at no charge. Please call for availability, bikes are first come, first serve. There is no fee to borrow a bike from the BikeScranton program. however, donations in support of the program are always appreciated. Bikes must be borrowed from and returned to the same share site. The length of your ride is up to you, just be sure to return the bike on the day it was borrowed. Maps and suggested routes are available at each share site. All cyclists in the program must be 16 years of age or older. Cyclists under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Must bring a valid driver’s license or photo ID card. BikeScranton locations include Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, Lackawanna Heritage Valley, Marywood University Library, STRIVE Multisport, Weinberg Memorial Library at the University of Scranton, Carbondale YMCA, and the Anthracite Hotel in Carbondale.

The mission of the World of Little League®: Peter J. McGovern Museum and Official Store is to inform and educate people about the history, service, goals, and initiatives of Little League® Baseball and Softball. General Admission is $5, children four and under are free. There is also free admission for any person who identifies himself/herself as a current Little Leaguer®, and who is wearing a shirt/jersey that has the Little League® Official Shoulder Patch on it. Great place to take the kids or if you coach a little league group - 20 people or more. The museum explains how Little League became the world’s leader not only in the number of participants but in sports safety as well. Its top attraction is the Global Connections Touch Table. It’s the only place on Earth where the general public can access information on every local Little League program in the world.

FlyWorld Indoor Trampoline Park - Williamsport, Pa.

FlyWorld Indoor Trampoline Park is a year-round destination-family entertainment center of connected trampolines forming giant jumping surfaces! With a variety of activities available, there is plenty to do for first timers and enough variety to keep the thrill going for returning jumpers.

At Diggerland USA, you can operate real heavy machinery at the only construction-themed amusement park in North America. It's great fun for children and adults of all ages.

Dutch Wonderland is the Pennsylvania theme park designed for families with young children in mind. With over 35 fun-filled rides and attractions, Duke’s Lagoon water play area, and live entertainment, Dutch Wonderland offers a host of fun things to see and do. Since opening on May 20, 1963, Dutch Wonderland has consistently been recognized as a premier family theme park in Pennsylvania and has been voted one of the Top 5 Best Kid’s Park in the World by Amusement Today magazine.

Lake Tobias Wildlife Park combines the best of both worlds as a fully operational farm and a stunning zoo with an open-air safari, reptile habitat, petting zoo, and more.