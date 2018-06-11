St. Peter’s Cathedral Now Closed for Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was the last mass, for a while, at St. Peter's Cathedral in downtown Scranton.

The 6:30 service Monday morning on Wyoming Avenue was the final one inside the church for the next few months.

The cathedral is closed for renovations including updated lighting and better access for those with handicaps.

Masses are now being held across the street in the Diocesan Pastoral Center, the former Bishop Hannan High School.

St. Peter's Cathedral is Scranton is scheduled to reopen this fall.