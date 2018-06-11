St. Peter’s Cathedral Now Closed for Renovations

Posted 9:58 am, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18AM, June 11, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was the last mass, for a while, at St. Peter's Cathedral in downtown Scranton.

The 6:30 service Monday morning on Wyoming Avenue was the final one inside the church for the next few months.

The cathedral is closed for renovations including updated lighting and better access for those with handicaps.

Masses are now being held across the street in the Diocesan Pastoral Center, the former Bishop Hannan High School.

St. Peter's Cathedral is Scranton is scheduled to reopen this fall.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s